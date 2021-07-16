WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he crashed into a barrier wall on the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover wreck near the Northwest 137th Avenue exit, at around 6:15 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the driver was traveling westbound in a white Nissan when he lost control while exiting onto southbound Northwest 137th Avenue.

Authorities said the impact caused the vehicle to overturn.

Paramedics transported the driver to Kendall Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. He’s expected to be OK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.