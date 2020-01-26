Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he crashed into a tree in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 94th Avenue and 216th Street, Sunday morning.

First responders arrived to find the driver trapped in his vehicle.

“They had one patient, the driver, heavily involved,” said MDFR spokesperson Richard Rosell. “They had to get the roof off the vehicle. Also, heavily compacted front side of the car made it a little difficult, but the guys did a good job of getting him out.”

After firefighters freed the victim from the wreck, they took him to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries to his leg.

