SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed following an early morning crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade that took an even more violent turn.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling south near Quail Roost Drive when he lost control of his gray Mercedes-Benz, slammed into a concrete barrier wall and came to rest blocking the highway, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver got out of the car and was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said the man died at the scene.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

