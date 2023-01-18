A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant.

Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday.

Officials said the driver struck a tree.

After Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, the man inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police shut down the surrounding area to investigate the incident.

The MDPD Traffic Homicide is continuing the investigation.

