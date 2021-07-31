SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way wreck on the Don Shula Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade sent a driver and several other people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the northbound lanes, near Kendall Drive, just after 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was traveling south in the northbound lanes when they crashed into a black pickup truck and a blue Honda.

First responders had to extricate the driver of the Mercedes.

Paramedics airlifted that motorist to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The people in the truck were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The occupants of the Honda were not injured.

