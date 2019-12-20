Doral teacher arrested, charged in alleged sexual relationship with teen

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Doral schoolteacher for allegedly having a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old student.

Twenty-seven-year-old Desiree Cartin Rodriguez was taken into custody on Friday. She is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious assault.

Police said Cartin Rodriguez, who teaches at Doral Academy Preparatory School, engaged in what she considered consensual sexual relations with the male teen.

Detectives said the alleged victim confirmed the relationship and said he had recorded some of their encounters on video.

Police arrested Cartin Rodriguez after reviewing the videos.

Officials said the suspect has corroborated the allegations after she was apprehended.

Cartin Rodriguez is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on $7,500 bond.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.