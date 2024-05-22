DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral police officer has been arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol arrested 36-year-old Jo-Hann Delgado on Monday along US1 in the Florida Keys.

He was taken to Plantation Detention Facility but has since bonded out.

According to the City of Doral Police Department, Delgado has been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

The circumstances of his arrest remain unclear.

