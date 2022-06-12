DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected driver involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend made an appearance at a hearing.

Thirty-year-old Danlesha Hall appeared before a judge, Monday morning.

Dramatic cellphone video captured the moments after the crash near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, Saturday night. A woman was hit and left on the road, and her husband dragged a quarter mile. Their van was dented and the other driver was also long gone.

Michael Skinner, the eyewitness who recorded the video, told 7News he saw the whole thing play out.

“We heard a lot of commotion, it seemed like a car was struck and the people tried getting out of the car to see the damage,” said Skinner.”The car that hit them took off and dragged the guy many, many blocks. The lady was still on the floor, paramedics came and got her.”

Skinner said the victims were driving a black van when a car rear-ended them.

“People getting out of their cars, people screaming. I originally thought someone got run over,” he said.

According to police, Gloria Rodriguez and Guillermo Cabellero confronted Hall because they were involved in an accident nearby.

Witnesses called 911 as they watched. Area surveillance video would lead detectives to a hotel and eventually to Hall, who according to court documents, confessed to investigators.

According to the documents Hall said, “She was confronted by both victims…began to strike her vehicle front windshield and screaming in Spanish and due to the language barrier…she was in fear of her life”.

Hall was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Her bond was set at $15,000, and she was also ordered to stay away from the victims.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.