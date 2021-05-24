Dolphins swim alongside Field School students’ boat in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater got quite a splashing sight on Biscayne Bay.

What started as a hands-on trip on the bay for students of the Field School out of Coconut Grove turned into a lesson you can’t get in the classroom!

Dolphins suddenly sped up to their boat and tagged along for the ride right next to them.

They were seen southwest of Key Biscayne.

What a day in school!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.