NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family wants answers after a man lost his life during an armed robbery in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was targeted at around midnight on June 27 at the Aventura Harbor apartments, where he was robbed of his jewelry, shot and killed in the stairwell of the building.

Miami-Dade Police detectives continue their search for the gunman. On Wednesday, they handed out flyers in the area as they asked for more information.

Guillaume’s mother spoke at a press conference, as she wept for her deceased son.

“He was my son,” said the mother as she fought back tears. “My good son, my beautiful son. I don’t know who shoot him. Oh, my God!”

Investigators said Guillaume had dropped his daughter off at her mother’s apartment before he returned to the complex.

“He was confronted in a stairwell complex. He did receive a gunshot wound. He collapsed in the roadway,” MDPD detective Armando Lamadriz. “This person then walked up to him as he bled profusely and removed the jewelry and went back into the apartment complex.”

Guillaume later died at the hospital.

Lamadriz elaborated on what the robber stole off of Guillaume’s body.

“In addition to a gold bracelet, he had a one-off custom piece of a thick gold chain with a charm that said ‘Deniro,'” said Lamadriz. “The ‘Deniro’ charm is all encrusted in clear-like stones, like diamonds.”

Ashley Hawkins, the mother of Guillaume’s daughter, said she wants justice and spoke about his daughter.

“She’s 8 years old, so this has been kinda hard, ’cause she asks us questions every day, very often,” said Hawkins. “Her and her dad were extremely close. He really didn’t deserve it; he has a daughter. If you know something, just say something.”

If you have any information on this fatal armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.