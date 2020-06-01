DeSantis extends foreclosure and eviction relief until July 1

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended an executive order granting mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief to the state’s homeowners and tenants.

Helen Aguirre Ferré, the governor’s director of communications, confirmed Monday night the extension to Executive Order 20-137 from June 2 to July 1 at 12:01 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to massive layoffs and furloughs across the country, causing economic hardships and triggering concerns that landlords could throw out tenants and homeowners could lose their properties.

Before the extension was announced, officials with law enforcement agencies in South Florida said they were expecting a high amount of evictions beginning in June.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

