Democratic leaders hold press conference about Biden’s American Rescue Plan in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local business owners and Democratic leaders gathered for South Florida support.

A press conference was held Tuesday in support of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The bill was signed into law on March 11 as part of a relief package for Americans, state and local government relief.

Former representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was there at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami to speak on the matter.

“The American Rescue Plan will make sure that American families will get direct deposits of $1,400 for those that are making less than $75,000 a year, and families that are making less than $150,000 a year will be receiving $2,800,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

Funds are starting to be distributed this week for families and local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The bill will provide $350 billion in payments as part of government assistance.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.