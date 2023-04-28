MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened several lanes along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens that had been shut down due to debris from a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes between Northwest 27th and 37th avenues, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

The debris prompted troopers to close the highway in both eastbound and westbound directions.

Troopers pushed traffic off to the shoulders as they worked to remove the debris.

As of 6 p.m., only one westbound lane was blocked.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.