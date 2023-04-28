MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened several lanes along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens that had been shut down due to debris from a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes between Northwest 27th and 37th avenues, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

The debris prompted troopers to close the highway in both eastbound and westbound directions.

Troopers pushed traffic off to the shoulders as they worked to remove the debris.

As of 6 p.m., only one westbound lane was blocked.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox