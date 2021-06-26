SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have confirmed rescue crews have found a fifth body in the rubble of the partial collapse of a condominum building in Surfside, as crews continue to deal with a persistent fire at the site.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the rise in the death toll from the collapse at Champlain Towers’ South Tower at a news conference held Saturday evening.

The discovery brings the total number of people unaccounted for to 156.

“Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can,” Levine Cava said.

Hours earlier, 7News cameras captured crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other agencies working to put out the flames.

The strenuous work continued this weekend for rescuers battling mountainous chunks of the collapsed building, the South Florida weather and the stubborn blaze.

“They’ve been fighting these fires all night, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The increase on visibility from just 24 hours prior was noticeable. Heavy smoke covered the pile of rubble on Friday, making it difficult for first responders to sift through the debris.

The fire began burning on the fourth floor of the building on Friday, one day after the collapse, and added a new layer of difficulty for rescuers in the desperate race to find survivors.

“The stench is very thick, and it obviously has created quite an obstacle,” said DeSantis.

How the fire ignited is unknown, It appears to have been significantly reduced after an hourslong firefight.

7SkyForce hovered above a K-9 unit searching for signs of life, as well as a large white crane placed near the four-story mound of debris. Crews have also put up a slide to make it easier for crews to drop down debris.

MDFR Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said now crews will be able to continue search-and-rescue efforts more efficiently.

“One of the most difficult situations: the type of collapse itself, and what we’ve been dealing with and going through the debris and trying to find voids and looking for opportunities for survivors,” he said.

But Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the tools, skills and manpower needed are all there.

“It’s not going to stop. We have all the resources that we need. We don’t have a resource problem; we have a luck problem,” he said. “We just need a little more luck. We need to find some people, now. Time is ticking, and every hour counts.”

As of Saturday evening, five people are confirmed dead, 159 remain unaccounted for, and 130 others have been accounted for, authorities said.

Among those waiting to hear word of their loved ones is Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, Julie Spiegel, is among the missing.

“I want to hug my mom and be reunited. It’s the worst nightmare of my life,” she said. “I get a call from my dad in the middle of the night about this. I never – this is unheard of.”

The South Tower’s sister building, the North Tower, is located a block away. The buildings have a similar design and were both built in 1981.

Burkett said North Tower residents should be relocated out of an abundance of caution. An inspection will be done, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are working with residents regarding their ability to move and making arrangements for them.

