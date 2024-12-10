NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol released a video montage showcasing the start and finish of a high-speed chase that ended with a PIT maneuver, leading to several people being taken into custody.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place following, what troopers said, was an overnight street takeover, around 2:30 Sunday morning.

The takeover prompted troopers to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Troopers would attempt to make a stop after spotting the vehicle an hour later in the 900 block of Northwest 103rd Street, near Ninth Avenue.

The suspects fled, leading to a brief chase that ended when FHP troopers commenced a PIT maneuver, causing the charger to crash into a post.

The Hellcat suffered severe damage and was towed away.

One suspect attempted to flee by foot but was quickly apprehended.

Video shows troopers pulling three other men from the vehicle, alongside a firearm.

The suspected driver, 23-year-old Samuel Orville, was arrested. He was charged with evading arrest.

Orville bonded out of jail just hours after he was booked.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.