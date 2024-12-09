NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop involving a vehicle linked to a street takeover in Northwest Miami-Dade led to a pursuit and several people taken into custody, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a black Dodge sedan that had participated in the overnight takeover, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the driver of the Dodge sped off, sparking a brief pursuit that came to an end when troopers performed a successful PIT maneuver along Northwest 103rd Street, near Ninth Avenue.

Troopers apprehended everyone in the vehicle. As of Sunday night, it remains unclear how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured.

