NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida cyclist has been killed after a collision with a vehicle.

Crews rushed to the scene Monday morning near Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 195th Street after a sedan slammed into a cyclist crossing the intersection.

The cyclist was thrown from his bike and died on the scene.

The roads have since reopened.

