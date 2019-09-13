Crook breaks into vehicles parked outside 2 different Miami Shores stores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Shores Police need help identifying a car burglar seen at two recent vehicle burglaries.

According to police, someone got out of the same car at both crime scenes, days apart.

First, he smashed the window of a car in the parking lot of a Walgreens near Northeast 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Wednesday, Sep. 4.

Five days later, detectives said the same person likely broke into a vehicle at a Family Dollar down the street and took credit cards that were later used to make some purchases.

If you know anything, you are urged to call call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

