CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were called to cap a gas leak at the University of Miami.

7SkyForce flew over the Coral Gables campus on Tuesday as crews worked to cap the leak.

Students were evacuated from the intramural fields, Frost School of Music and law school as a precaution while crews worked to get to the source of the leak.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.