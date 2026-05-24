SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are dealing with a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade this Memorial Day weekend.

A big cloud of smoke in the sky from the wildfire could be seen burning near Southwest 120th Street and 137th Avenue in the West Kendall area.

Video shows trees and underbrush burning fast, sending smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters sent a strong stream of water over the burning grass, which is right beside a park.

This fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, with additional crews brought in.

As of Monday morning, the fire has scorched about 25 acres have burned, and it is 40% contained.

Officials said the fire is under control, although some roads remained closed during part of the weekend.

No injuries have been reported.

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