MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have completed repairs on a broken gas line in Miami that had led to a road closure.

Friday’s rupture took place near Southwest First Avenue and 12th Street in Miami, Friday.

Crews shut down Southwest First Avenue between 12th and 13th streets while they made repairs.

There were no evacuations.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

