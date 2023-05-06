PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters put out a grill fire that sparked at a Palmetto Bay home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 160th Street and 90th Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

The people inside the home were able to make it out safely while firefighters doused the grill.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.