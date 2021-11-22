OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a difficult fire that broke out inside of a warehouse in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 150th Street, early Sunday morning.

Officials said it was a difficult fire to put out.

Cars were blocking the entrance to the warehouse, so crews used heavy machinery to move them out of the way in order to gain access.

Officials said the wall had to be breached in order to reach the fire.

After about an hour, the flames were under control.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.