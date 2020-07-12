Crews put out car fire on Dolphin Expressway; no reported injuries

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade after a car burst into flames.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene near the Northwest 87th Avenue exit, at around 6:30 p.m., Friday.
Officials said the vehicle had rolled over off the highway and was fully engulfed in flames.
Video tweeted out by MDFR captured firefighters battling the blaze. They prevented it from spreading to the grassy area around the car.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
