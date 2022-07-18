MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a driver after their car wound up in a canal in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Okeechobee Road, Sunday night.

Video captured first responders as they pulled the motorist out of the water and back to shore.

Paramedics transported the driver to the hospital for treatment.

