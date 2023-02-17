MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash in Miami brought down a light pole on a police cruiser and led to lane closures along a busy roadway during rush hour.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 SkyForce hovered above the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 20th Street.

The light pole was seen on top of the City of Miami Police cruiser.

According to investigators, two vehicles were involved in a crash that caused the light pole to topple, at around 3 p.m.

No injuries or transports have been reported.

Officers have shut down eastbound traffic along Northwest Seventh Avenue near the crash. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.