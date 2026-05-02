PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A coyote was spotted on Friday night in Palmetto Bay, raising concerns among some residents.

A photo that was shared online appears to show a coyote near Southwest 88th Court and 171st Street.

The area is considered conservation land, which makes it unclear if the coyote can be removed or relocated.

Neighbors said for now they’ll keep a watchful eye on it.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.