Couple targeted by suspected vandal, car thief in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple in Southwest Miami-Dade believes they were targeted after a man vandalized one of their two cars and stole the other.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a man sporting an E11EVEN hat and a hoodie walked toward the camera and smashed it with a hammer on Aug. 14.

The smash didn’t destroy the camera but it changed the angle.

Shortly after, while out of frame, the couple says he smashed their Audi A5 with the hammer.

A few days later, on Sunday, their other car was stolen overnight.

While it’s unclear if the same man was involved in both instances, the couple believes it’s no coincidence.

“It’s very frustrating for someone to come do this at your home. Much less to your property,” said Varela.

“We are the only gay couple in our community that I know of,” Mora added. “I really hope it’s not a hate crime, because that would just be awful.”

If you have any information on this theft and vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

