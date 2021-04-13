Corrections officer returns home after being paralyzed, hospitalized from car crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Corrections officer is now celebrating his heartfelt homecoming months after a car crash left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Officer Kedson Julemiste returned to his home in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

His family, friends and fellow co-workers were there to greet him. His boss at Miami-Dade Corrections, director Daniel Junior, was one of the first to welcome him back.

“Man, if you saw the video, it’s just amazing he’s here today,” he said.

His daughter Olivia didn’t want to let go. She hasn’t seen him in over a month, when he nearly lost his life in a car wreck.

In the early morning of Feb. 28, Officer Jule-Miste was on his way to work when a driver made an illegal U-turn and caused a head-on collision. The corrections officer barely survived, as his injuries left him paralyzed from the chest down.

He spent six weeks in the hospital. Some days were tougher than others.

“I had my moments in the hospital, but I kept on asking, what is next? How do I move forward? How do I progress? I’m not going to stay here and keep crying. It’s not going to change anything,” Julemiste said.

And so he fought and pushed to get home to his daughter, who turns 6 in just a few days, which is another reason to celebrate.

“Everyday we FaceTimed each other, and I told her once I’m home we can touch and hug,” Julemiste said.

Soon, his home will be retrofitted to help him get around. For now, it’s about just being back.

“Amazing. Amazing. This is not something that every person who goes through this situation would get,” Julemiste said.

“We take that oath to protect each other and watch each other’s six. That’s a lifetime oath,” Junior said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with mounting medical bills.

If you want to help the Julemiste family with Kedson’s medical expenses, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.