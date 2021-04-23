Convicted felon arrested during drug transaction in South Beach; stolen gun, drugs seized

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a convicted felon who was in the middle of a drug transaction in Miami Beach, officials said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the incident took place near 12th Street and Collins, Thursday.

Officers placed the 35-year-old man under arrest. They recovered a stolen firearm, ecstasy and marijuana, along with 15 different credit cards.

The man faces weapons and narcotics charges.

