BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker has died after, officials said, he fell several floors from a parking garage.

It happened at the Bal Harbour Shops near Collins Avenue and 96th Street, Tuesday.

A witness said the worker fell several floors from a parking garage and did not survive.

Bal Harbour Shops issued the following statement, which read as follows:

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate death of a construction worker as a result of injuries sustained in a workplace accident at our construction site. The safety and security of everyone at the shopping center is our highest priority. We are conducting an investigation as to what occurred and shall fully cooperate with the authorities. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.