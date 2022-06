DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A backhoe crashed into a canal.

The incident took place near Northwest 25th Street in Doral, Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle became fully submerged in the canal.

The operator was able to safely get out of the fallen backhoe without any major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

