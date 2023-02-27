MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is helping to feed a need in his community.

Hundreds of families lined up to pick up groceries, free of charge, at a park along the 400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers handed out everything from milk and eggs to meat.

Willie Thorenton organizes the event every three months.

“The reason I do it is because of my momma. When I was coming up, my momma was always helping other people, too,” he said, “and also, when I was a little kid, I was always up on the DJ on the air, and I saw him always giving back to his community at the same time, too, and I said, ‘You know what? I want to do the same thing, too,” he said.

To be able to host the event meant working longer hours, Thorenton said.

“I just work my job, they let me work more extra hours overtime, and I use that overtime money to give back to my community,” he said.

Families were also treated to music from a high school band and hot meals ready to be enjoyed at the park.

