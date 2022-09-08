(WSVN) - A commission meeting is expected to be held to discuss important matters in the community.

Officials are scheduled to hold a vote on a zoning ordinance for the planned Freedom Park Soccer Stadium, Thursday.

This will not be the final vote, but it will give attorneys from the Beckham Group to address any concerns.

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center will be another topic for negotiation.

City officials shut down the center in August over code violations.

The center called the move a retaliation since it was against plans for a homeless encampment the city voted to build nearby.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.