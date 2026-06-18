MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s passionate Colombian soccer fans gathered in watch parties across South Florida to cheer for their team.

A sea of yellow took over FIFA Fan Fest at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, with hundreds of fans watching the game between Colombia and Uzbekistan on Wednesday night.

At Manantial Marketplace in Miami, fans wore national jerseys to support the team and their star player James Rodríguez.

“That’s our idol, so we definitely want to see him shine,” said Carlos Echeverry.

Other fans shared their hopes for Colombia to win it all.

“I feel like we have our team back, it’s been a long time, and I feel like we’re very solid this year,” said Cami Cardozo

“They should win this, they should win. Hopefully they come out to win, they don’t have a bad team this year, we’ll see how it goes. But they have a solid squad, I think they could pull it out this year,” said Alfredo Castro, a Colombia fan.

Fans across South Florida are hoping for a good match between the two teams.

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