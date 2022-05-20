MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard tall ship Eagle has sailed into South Florida.

The 295-vessel, also known as the Barque Eagle, landed at Maurice A. Ferré Park in downtown Miami, Thursday.

Free public tours are set to continue through Saturday.

“Eagle is definitely unique, America’s tall ship. She’s the only tall ship in military service that is active,” said USCG Lt. Peter Driscoll. “We sail around each summer with the cadets on board to help provide training and tradition, seamanship and character development.”

The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.