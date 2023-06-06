MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Gardens is partnering with local universities to expand access to higher education for residents.

Classes will be brought directly into the community to help residents of all ages and backgrounds enhance their skills, acquire new knowledge, and gain valuable qualifications for better careers.

7News’ Tavares Jones led the collaborative announcement Monday night.

The new endeavor seeks to empower individuals, enrich their knowledge and foster economic growth.

