MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach and the Aspen Institute are teaming up to save the planet.

The event was created to discuss ideas on how to combat climate change.

On Thursday, many national climate leaders were invited to discuss the effects of extreme heat and what that means for Miami.

“These are all surmountable challenges. There’s engineering solutions, there’s ordinance solutions, things we can do to prepare ourselves so these climate challenges don’t overwhelm us,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Attendees will receive a preview of plans during the next round table, in March of 2023.

