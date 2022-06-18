NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida summer camp is inviting children to take center stage.

From trapeze techniques to choreography, a circus summer camp in North Miami will keep your kids entertained.

“I like trapeze, lyra, almost everything,” said a girl.

Yuri Klepatsky, a protégé from the Moscow State Circus and Guinness record breaker, invites young dreamers to show off their skills while teaching them a thing or two about tapping into their inner talent.

“The best stage for a kid to start to be 7 [years old]. That’s when they little bit getting smarter, that’s when they understand coordination is good, and the best time to get them and start going through technique, to creativity, to get acting classes, stretching, whatever needed for entertainment,” said Klepatsky.

The one-of-a-kind program includes exciting activities ranging from acrobatics to theater.

After a week of fun training, Klepatsky gives parents a front-row seat to the show.

“All the parents of the kids come in and they see the show — the lighting, the costume — so it’s different. They’re going to see what the kid learned during this week,” said Klepatsky.

Preparing for Friday’s performance isn’t all fun and games, as campers are put to the test. Each class prepares them for a challenge ahead, but they said it’s all worth it.

“At the end of the day, I’m really tired but really happy,” said a boy. “I wanna be a superstar at parkour.”

“Ten out of 10. I love this place,” said a girl. “In the future, I’m going to be a superstar. Ta-da.”

Klepatsky’s circus camp offers programs at all levels and different packages lasting up to six weeks with food included.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.