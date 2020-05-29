Circle of Brotherhood holds press conference on safety of black community in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Circle of Brotherhood held a press conference in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday along with police officials, several community organizations and justice advocates calling for action to keep the black community safe in South Florida and across the country.

The call for action comes just one week after a woman falsely blamed two black men for kidnapping and killing her autistic son, a crime for which she was eventually accused and arrested.

The conference also comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd after cellphone video of a Minneapolis Police officer kneeling on his neck surfaced, triggering riots and protests against police brutality in Minnesota and in other states throughout the country.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, said she is not anti-police, as her father once served in the Miami Police Department but rather she is against bad police officers.

“How would you feel if it was your child? A lot of times we have to put ourselves in other people’s position,” Fulton said. “Even if you’re not going through it and even if you’re not being racially profiled and discriminated on, you need to think about somebody else’s child. How would you feel if somebody had their knee on your neck?”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said it’s unbelievable that the police officers involved in Floyd’s death have not been charged with any crime.

“Four officers have been fired in that case, but they have not been charged for killing Mr. Floyd, and that’s very troubling to me,” Gimenez said. “Anyone who has watched the video understands something went terribly wrong, something wasn’t right. One officer put his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while three other officers stood and watched. That’s really appalling.”

However, Friday afternoon, former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, the officer caught on camera kneeling on Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, officials announced.

Gimenez went on to say that that he does not condone the violent rioting that has been happening in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, a number of marches and protests have been planned throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.