Church, businesses damaged after fire sparks at Miami strip mall

MIAMI (WSVN) - A church and two businesses at a strip mall in Miami sustained severe damage after, officials said, a fire broke out at the structure.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, just after 12:20 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the owner of a dollar store at the shopping plaza attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, to no avail.

Responding crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the dollar store.

Since the dollar store and a hair salon were the only businesses open at the time, firefighters were forced to break into the other businesses to determine whether anyone was inside.

It took crews about two and a half hours to contain the blaze.

Officials determined there was a hole in the roof of the dollar store. They said the flames spread into a neighboring business and a church.

7News captured extensive damage inside the house of worship.

The owner of a wood furniture store said he feels fortunate his business was not affected.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

