MIAMI (WSVN) - A special mass was held in South Florida ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski led the service at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami, Tuesday night.

Congregants gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Beforehand, there was a music-filled Christmas Eve concert that involved festive songs of the season.

