MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that left one person dead.

A path of destruction can be seen left behind at the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck in the area of Southwest 10th Avenue and Third Street, early Sunday morning.

Area residents spoke to 7News about what they heard

“You could hear tires screeching for a few seconds, and then you hear the loud bang,” said a neighbor.

Just before 3 a.m., neighbors heard noises and came outside to see a wreck.

“You can tell you know he was coming fast,” said a neighbor.

An SUV and several other cars were mangled with debris scattered across the roadway

“It was like crumpled up. It was just, you know, there was no way anybody could have survived or made it out of that car. It was pretty sad,” said a neighbor.

The crash caused a chain reaction, with some witnesses jumping in to help the driver of the car.

“We finally like seeing that somebody was in the car. We tried to see if he had a pulse, and he unfortunately did not. So you know, we try to, you know, try to do something,” said Layla, a good Samiratan.

Detectives are now working to determine whether or not speed was a factor.

“There is just a lot of fatal accidents here, there is like at least twice a month an accident here due to the intersection,” said John, another area resident.

Neighbors said they deal with this often.

“Yes, the thing is, people don’t respect the stop signs. They just drive at high speed,” said a neighbor.

City of Miami Police detectives have not identified the deceased, as they continue to investigate.

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