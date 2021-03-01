‘Catch me if you can’: Man swipes decorations from Miami Gardens home, taunts homeowner

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen thief was caught on surveillance video taunting a Miami Gardens homeowner after he swiped ceramic decorations from his porch.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the subject as he walked up to the home, located near Northwest Ninth Avenue and 179th Terrace.

The subject is seen picking up a ceramic dog and a deer decoration from the porch. As he walks away, he is heard saying, “Catch me if you can.”

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, homeowner Timothy de Carion said there is something he would like to hear from the porch pirate.

“I would just want, really, an apology. That’s all, just an apology,” he said. “I really don’t want anything else. I mean, these are just material possessions. Just [for him] to say an ‘I’m sorry.’ That’s all.”

If you have any information that can help police identify the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward..

