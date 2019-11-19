Cat rescued from Mini Cooper outside Miami Beach apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cats really do have nine lives after all, as one cat has been rescued from a Mini Cooper after falling into it in Miami Beach.

The incident occurred outside an apartment building located at 7728 Abbott Avenue overnight, Monday.

Woody fell off his owner’s balcony and landed on the Mini Cooper parked on the side of the apartment building, but he ended up getting wedged between a tire and the engine of the vehicle after getting spooked by the initial fall.

As Woody meowed in agony under the hood of the car, his owner Scott Wegner tried to locate the owner of the Mini Cooper to no avail.

Luckily, Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue stepped in to help.

Police ran the Mini Cooper’s tag and managed to locate a man named Luis, the owner of the vehicle.

Luis walked over to the car, popped the hood and pulled out Woody.

Woody is currently at the vet for treatment of possible injuries.

He has been living with Wegner for nine years.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.