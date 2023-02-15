SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews shut down lanes on Interstate 75 due to a car fire on the road.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters extinguished a blaze that led to heavy delays on the expressway.

The vehicle was on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-75 at the Turnpike.

Crews were seen clearing up the blockage around 7:40 a.m., but delays were evident around one mile back.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

