SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Southwest Miami-Dade experienced a power outage due to a car colliding with a power pole.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene of the crash on Southwest Eighth Street and 88th Avenue, near a U.S. Postal Service office at 8880 SW 8th St., Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a tow truck was seen removing the crashed car.

According to a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson, there was no damage to the postal property and the post office had power.

Due to the downed power pole, between 101 to 500 people in the area are experiencing power issues.

Florida Power & Light crews were at the scene waiting for a a new light pole to replace the damaged pole.

Florida Highway Patrol were also at the scene blocking the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was checked out by fire rescue crews and was OK.

There were no other reported injuries.

