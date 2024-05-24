WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to a car that crashed into a West Miami-Dade canal.

The incident happened on the Turnpike and Southwest Eighth Street, Friday morning.

The car was seen completely submerged in the canal.

The two women inside the vehicle were able to get out without injuries

.According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, divers were in the water searching for anyone else who may have been in the car.

