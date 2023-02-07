MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plowed through a gate and plunged into Biscayne Bay.

City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon, in a parking lot of a condominium where the mother and son are said to live, according to those who work at the building.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the driver of the vehicle hit the gas instead of the brakes, which sent the car into the water.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as a crane lifted the car out of the water.

The mother and her son were able to get out of the car and water by themselves, and they did not need any medical attention, outside of treatment at the scene by paramedics.

