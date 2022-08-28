MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck along U.S. 1 in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the sound of impact.

The force caused the driver of the Kia to jump a curb before coming to a crashing stop underneath an overpass, causing the vehicle to ignite.

Investigators said everyone inside the Kia took off running and left the scene.

Amaury Ruiz, the driver of the box truck, said he was making deliveries on his morning route when he was hit from behind.

“My truck almost flipped over. I can’t explain what happened; everything happened so fast,” he said in Spanish. “I lost all control. The car began to lose balance.”

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to extinguish the fire.

Ruiz showed a 7News crew the interior of the truck, where some produce was knocked over due to the impact.

The truck driver said he’s a little shaken up but OK, adding he hopes the people who caused the crash are quickly caught.

“They were a group of Black males. I couldn’t count exactly [how many],” he said. “I was too shocked at the moment. I have to thank God; it could have been worse.”

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.